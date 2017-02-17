APNewsBreak: Utah lobbyists treat lawmakers with no scrutiny
In a private dining room at a sleek downtown restaurant this week, half a dozen Utah lawmakers joined a group of lobbyists for dinner, with the group's nearly $1,000 bill paid for by their health care-industry clients. Legislators who attended all sit on committees that oversee health issues, but they say no one tried to influence them and it was a routine social event.
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone here keep fish?
|58 min
|utahfishkeepers
|1
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|10 hr
|Rose
|10
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|10 hr
|Leroll
|50
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|10 hr
|James
|13
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|22 hr
|Qualmar
|84
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|23 hr
|Calisha
|22
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Wed
|MaRanda
|16
