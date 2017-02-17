APNewsBreak: Utah lobbyists treat law...

APNewsBreak: Utah lobbyists treat lawmakers with no scrutiny

2 hrs ago

In a private dining room at a sleek downtown restaurant this week, half a dozen Utah lawmakers joined a group of lobbyists for dinner, with the group's nearly $1,000 bill paid for by their health care-industry clients. Legislators who attended all sit on committees that oversee health issues, but they say no one tried to influence them and it was a routine social event.

Salt Lake City, UT

