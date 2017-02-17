APNewsBreak: Utah lobbyists treat lawmakers with no scrutiny
In this Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, photo, lobbyists gather outside the Utah House of Representatives at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Lobbyists who represent health care companies took a group of lawmakers who oversee health issues to dinner this week at an upscale restaurant in Salt Lake City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|4 hr
|Gorgi
|51
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|4 hr
|Gorgi
|18
|Does anyone here keep fish?
|10 hr
|utahfishkeepers
|1
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|19 hr
|Rose
|10
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|19 hr
|James
|13
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Thu
|Qualmar
|84
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Thu
|Calisha
|22
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC