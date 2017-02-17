APNewsBreak: Utah lobbyists treat law...

APNewsBreak: Utah lobbyists treat lawmakers with no scrutiny

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, photo, lobbyists gather outside the Utah House of Representatives at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Lobbyists who represent health care companies took a group of lawmakers who oversee health issues to dinner this week at an upscale restaurant in Salt Lake City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) 4 hr Gorgi 51
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City 4 hr Gorgi 18
Does anyone here keep fish? 10 hr utahfishkeepers 1
News $50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... 19 hr Rose 10
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) 19 hr James 13
West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08) Thu Qualmar 84
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) Thu Calisha 22
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,600 • Total comments across all topics: 278,961,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC