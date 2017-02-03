A Grateful Rescued Dog Gently Places ...

A Grateful Rescued Dog Gently Places Her Newborn Puppies In the Lap of of Her New Foster Mother

A very sweet pit bull named Grayce who was pregnant and taken off the street by Rescue Rovers Dog Adoptions in Salt Lake City, Utah , found a loving home with generous foster mom Arin Greenwood . After giving birth in the safety of her foster home, Grayce very gently placed each of her 11 puppies into Greenwood's lap as a beautiful sign of trust and gratitude.

