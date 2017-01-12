Zayo with Inter Data Center Wavelengt...

Zayo with Inter Data Center Wavelength Contract with E-commerce Company

Zayo has been selected by a global e-commerce company to provide wavelength connectivity between two of the company's data centers in Nevada and a data center in Utah. The solution includes four 100G diverse routes between the Nevada data centers and two 100G routes to Salt Lake City.

