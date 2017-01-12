Zayo with Inter Data Center Wavelength Contract with E-commerce Company
Zayo has been selected by a global e-commerce company to provide wavelength connectivity between two of the company's data centers in Nevada and a data center in Utah. The solution includes four 100G diverse routes between the Nevada data centers and two 100G routes to Salt Lake City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Converge! Network Digest.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|8 hr
|Charlie P
|105
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|11 hr
|Premia
|6
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|14 hr
|Sammy
|44
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|14 hr
|Jusmysecert
|49
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|14 hr
|Horce
|3
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Sun
|Tyma
|42
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Jan 13
|yup
|5
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC