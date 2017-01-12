When is Donald Trump's inauguration as President? Everything you ...
US President-elect Donald Trump will take office on January 20. Here are the traditions and quirks of the day - plus how to watch Soon Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States in a grand ceremony in Washington DC. Presidents are sworn in on January 20 every four years come rain, frost or hail in an outdoor ceremony outside the US Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|2 hr
|Premia
|6
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|5 hr
|Sammy
|44
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|5 hr
|Jusmysecert
|49
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|5 hr
|Horce
|3
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Sun
|Tyma
|42
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Sun
|Darlene
|104
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Jan 13
|yup
|5
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC