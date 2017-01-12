When is Donald Trump's inauguration a...

When is Donald Trump's inauguration as President? Everything you ...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

US President-elect Donald Trump will take office on January 20. Here are the traditions and quirks of the day - plus how to watch Soon Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States in a grand ceremony in Washington DC. Presidents are sworn in on January 20 every four years come rain, frost or hail in an outdoor ceremony outside the US Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38 2 hr Premia 6
More Problems with the Book of Mormon 5 hr Sammy 44
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) 5 hr Jusmysecert 49
Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT ) 5 hr Horce 3
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... Sun Tyma 42
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Sun Darlene 104
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Jan 13 yup 5
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,894 • Total comments across all topics: 277,977,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC