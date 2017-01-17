What did Domo CEO Josh James and Qual...

What did Domo CEO Josh James and Qualtrics' Ryan Smith say at...

What did Domo CEO Josh James and Qualtrics' Ryan Smith say at the Silicon Slopes tech summit? Here's a quick review The Silicon Slopes tech summit kicked off with a keynote address from Domo CEO and founder Josh James and other executive board members of the Silicon Slopes organization. James, along with fellow Beehive Startups' Clint Betts, heads the Silicon Slopes group, which is a combined effort from Utah startups to spread the message of Utah burgeoning tech industry.

