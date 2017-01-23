Watch: Body cam footage shows 2016 police shooting of Abdi Mohamed outside SLC homeless shelter

Nearly a year after then-17-year-old Abdullahi "Abdi" Mohamed was shot by police, body camera footage of the violent encounter was seen publicly for the first time on Monday. On Monday morning, the videos were shown inside a 3rd District juvenile courtroom, where a preliminary hearing was held for Mohamed, who was charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery and second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute.

