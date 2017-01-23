Watch: Body cam footage shows 2016 po...

Watch: Body cam footage shows 2016 police shooting of Abdi Mohamed outside SLC homeless shelter

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Nearly a year after then-17-year-old Abdullahi "Abdi" Mohamed was shot by police, body camera footage of the violent encounter was seen publicly for the first time on Monday. On Monday morning, the videos were shown inside a 3rd District juvenile courtroom, where a preliminary hearing was held for Mohamed, who was charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery and second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) 10 hr Cheryl 32,093
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) 10 hr Cindy 106
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) 10 hr Brad 13
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) 23 hr shopper 7
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) Jan 20 slyn 11
a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11) Jan 19 Jusmysecert 36
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Jan 18 Peter T 137
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Salt Lake County was issued at January 23 at 5:27AM MST

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,918 • Total comments across all topics: 278,185,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC