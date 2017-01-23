Watch: Body cam footage shows 2016 police shooting of Abdi Mohamed outside SLC homeless shelter
Nearly a year after then-17-year-old Abdullahi "Abdi" Mohamed was shot by police, body camera footage of the violent encounter was seen publicly for the first time on Monday. On Monday morning, the videos were shown inside a 3rd District juvenile courtroom, where a preliminary hearing was held for Mohamed, who was charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery and second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|10 hr
|Cheryl
|32,093
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|10 hr
|Cindy
|106
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|10 hr
|Brad
|13
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|23 hr
|shopper
|7
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|Jan 20
|slyn
|11
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|Jan 19
|Jusmysecert
|36
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 18
|Peter T
|137
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC