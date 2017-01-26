Wal-Mart to offer samples of new Hers...

Wal-Mart to offer samples of new Hershey bar Jan. 28-29

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Wal-Mart will give away 1 million samples of Hershey's Cookie Layer Crunch bars, Saturday and Sunday at its stores, according to a news release. The Cookie Layer Crunch bars come in caramel, vanilla creme and mint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
More Problems with the Book of Mormon Thu Terry 47
Utah sucks Thu Terry 17
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Thu Jacklynn 107
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Thu Felisha 32,094
Orrin hatch Jan 26 Trump 3
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Jan 23 Doug 8
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Jan 23 Lisa 28,899
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Ferguson
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,781 • Total comments across all topics: 278,340,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC