Video: A conversation with new Utah offensive coordinator Troy Taylor
The latest hire is Troy Taylor , a former Cal quarterback who comes to Salt Lake City by way of Eastern Washington. "I think it's one of the most stable programs in the Pac 12," Taylor said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|8 min
|Duck Femocrats
|39
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Jan 7
|Evaginl
|98
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Jan 6
|Donald
|42
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|Jan 6
|Germaign
|2
|Vote for Hillary
|Jan 6
|Lester
|79
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 5
|Abigail
|157
|Volunteers of America helping young homeless me... (Dec '13)
|Jan 4
|Mazda7674
|6
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC