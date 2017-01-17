Utah road fatalities hit 10-year high
A total of 280 people were killed on Utah's roads during 2016, according to the Utah departments of transportation and public safety. That's two more than the year before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|1 hr
|Peter T
|158
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|1 hr
|token
|46
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|2 hr
|Pam
|6
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|Labaron
|32
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Mon
|Charlie P
|105
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|Mon
|Premia
|6
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Jan 16
|Jusmysecert
|49
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC