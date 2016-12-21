Utah pet advocates want strict doghou...

Utah pet advocates want strict doghouse rules for dog owners

Utah's animal protection advocates are pushing for a new law that would require dog owners to provide adequate shelter for their pets during extreme weather or face animal-cruelty charges. Current law already requires shelter, but fails to define what that means, according to Deann Shepherd of the Humane Society of Utah.

