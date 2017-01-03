Utah man to start BMX University
As the old adage goes, a jack of all trades is the master of none, but one Salt Lake City resident seems to defy that stereotype. Kenny Sanders, 31, is a professional BMX rider, an entrepreneur, a musician and a popular YouTuber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volunteers of America helping young homeless me... (Dec '13)
|2 hr
|Mazda7674
|6
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|John L
|41
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|2 hr
|Gail
|155
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|2 hr
|Propagandist
|34
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|2 hr
|Gail
|92
|Vote for Hillary
|Mon
|Labouj
|75
|brickstone on 33rd
|Mon
|Robb
|9
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC