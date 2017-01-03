Utah man to stand trial in baseball bat beating death

Despite questions of whether he acted in self-defense, a 22-year-old Utah man on Friday was ordered to stand trial on charges alleging that he fatally beat a friend with a baseball bat. Andrew Burke Berry IV, of Salt Lake City, is charged with first-degree felony murder, accused of beating 39-year-old Timothy Houlihan to death in Houlihan's Salt Lake City bedroom on Aug. 9, 2016.

