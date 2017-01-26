Utah lawmaker introduces 'modified' sex ed bill, hopes for more support

Utah lawmakers will rehash sexual education in public schools, but the bill's proponents hope a different approach gains more favor this time around. HB215 , introduced Thursday, "is a bill about ensuring our kids are more likely to know about and have the components of what makes a healthy relationship," said House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, who is tackling the issue for a second time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.