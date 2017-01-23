Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes' name dragged into the criminal case of former AG John Swallow
The Salt Lake Tribune) House Speaker Greg Hughes in the House Chamber as the Utah State Legislature meets in Salt Lake City, Tuesday January 24, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune) House Speaker Greg Hughes in the House Chamber as the Utah State Legislature meets in Salt Lake City, Tuesday January 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orrin hatch
|3 hr
|Paris
|2
|Utah sucks
|4 hr
|Paris
|16
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Mon
|Doug
|8
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Mon
|Lisa
|28,899
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Mon
|Cheryl
|32,093
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Mon
|Cindy
|106
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Brad
|13
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC