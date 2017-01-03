Utah Highway Patrol will send troopers to D.C. to aid security forces at Trump's inauguration
Tribune file photo) Sgt. Todd Royce, of the Utah Highway Patrol, says a contingent of 40 UHP troopers will be dispatched to Washington, D.C., for the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|12 hr
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|156
|Volunteers of America helping young homeless me... (Dec '13)
|14 hr
|Mazda7674
|6
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|15 hr
|John L
|41
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|15 hr
|Propagandist
|34
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|15 hr
|Gail
|92
|Vote for Hillary
|Mon
|Labouj
|75
|brickstone on 33rd
|Mon
|Robb
|9
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC