Utah football: Utes safety Marcus Williams declares for NFL Draft

Junior All-Pac-12 safety Marcus Williams announced via Twitter Monday afternoon that he will skip his final year of collegiate eligibility and enter his name in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Williams played in all 26 of the Utes ' games during his first two years in Salt Lake City, and earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2015 after snagging five interceptions with 66 tackles.

