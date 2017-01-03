Utah football: Utes OL Garett Bolles declares for NFL Draft
Two days after junior Marcus Williams announced that he'll be skipping his senior season with the Utes to enter the draft, offensive lineman Garett Bolles did the same in a post on Twitter Wednesday night. Bolles decision comes as the latest step in a rather remarkable life turnaround for the 24-year-old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|3 hr
|Repent Repent
|1
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|22 hr
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|156
|Volunteers of America helping young homeless me... (Dec '13)
|Wed
|Mazda7674
|6
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Wed
|John L
|41
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Wed
|Propagandist
|34
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Wed
|Gail
|92
|Vote for Hillary
|Mon
|Labouj
|75
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC