Utah football: Utes OL Garett Bolles ...

Utah football: Utes OL Garett Bolles declares for NFL Draft

Two days after junior Marcus Williams announced that he'll be skipping his senior season with the Utes to enter the draft, offensive lineman Garett Bolles did the same in a post on Twitter Wednesday night. Bolles decision comes as the latest step in a rather remarkable life turnaround for the 24-year-old.

