Utah denies open-records request for details on Amazon deal details
The Utah State Tax Commission is keeping confidential the details of a new deal for Amazon - which makes an estimated 21 percent of all online sales - to collect sales tax for internet purchases made by Utahns. The commission this week denied an open-records request for that information filed by the Libertas Institute, a Salt Lake City-based group that says it fights for liberty.
