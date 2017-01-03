Utah closes 2016 with above-average p...

Utah closes 2016 with above-average precipitation

12 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

Utah plowed into the beginning of the year with a stellar supply of snow in the mountains, brought on by December precipitation that left most regions of the state teeming with fresh powder. The final month of 2016 delivered 159 percent of average precipitation to the state.

