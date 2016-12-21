Utah author puts twist on the classics for the BabyLit set
When you think of classic picture books for toddlers, does Tolstoy come to mind? What about Shakespeare? Or Austen or Kipling? If you're already familiar with Jennifer Adams' phenomenally successful BabyLit series, the question isn't surprising. Adams, who lives in Salt Lake City, has made a national name for herself with her handsome concept board books that introduce young children to everything from colors to numbers to animals who live in the jungle or under the sea.
