Utah author puts twist on the classic...

Utah author puts twist on the classics for the BabyLit set

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

When you think of classic picture books for toddlers, does Tolstoy come to mind? What about Shakespeare? Or Austen or Kipling? If you're already familiar with Jennifer Adams' phenomenally successful BabyLit series, the question isn't surprising. Adams, who lives in Salt Lake City, has made a national name for herself with her handsome concept board books that introduce young children to everything from colors to numbers to animals who live in the jungle or under the sea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vote for Hillary 1 hr Guest 72
Tiny House Village In SLC 23 hr HMadison10 1
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) Dec 31 Roland 40
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Dec 31 Kathy 88
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... Dec 29 Denise R 31
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Dec 29 Kasick of Pancakes 153
brickstone on 33rd Dec 29 DixonJr 8
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Salt Lake County was issued at January 02 at 4:11PM MST

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,752 • Total comments across all topics: 277,544,392

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC