UDOT: Travel slow on region's snow-clogged, slippery roads

The Utah Department of Transportation pleaded with drivers on Thursday to slow down, increase following distances and be prepared for delays as they ventured out on the state's snowpacked interstates and freeways. Icy conditions were expected to prevail into Friday morning as snow continued to fall along the Interstate 15 corridor, particularly north of Salt Lake City, but also from Cove Fort through Cedar City in southern Utah.

