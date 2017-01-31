Trump's travel ban puts 68 refugees h...

Trump's travel ban puts 68 refugees headed to Utah in limbo

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

Somali refugee Nimo Hashi bought a new kitchen table and couches for her Salt Lake City apartment in joyful anticipation of reuniting Friday with her husband for the first time in nearly three years. But he won't be arriving as planned to see her and the 2-year-old daughter he has never met.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) 1 hr Steve 28,901
a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11) 1 hr Pete 37
Orrin hatch 1 hr Carmen 6
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) 13 hr Kisser5101 32,101
Stop the crimes 15 hr Stop the crime 1
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) Mon Susan 15
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Mon Tophlilas 108
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,428 • Total comments across all topics: 278,452,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC