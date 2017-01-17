Trump's Interior Pick Says DC Had A 'Deaf Ear' During Obama-Era
Montana state Senator Ryan Zinke addresses a pro-gun activist rally as part of the National Day of Resistance, at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to run the Department of Interior thinks Washington, D.C., has been deaf and blind to the communities it is supposed to serve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|1 hr
|Sherri
|31
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Mon
|Charlie P
|105
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|Mon
|Premia
|6
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Mon
|Sammy
|44
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|Jusmysecert
|49
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|Mon
|Horce
|3
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Sun
|Tyma
|42
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC