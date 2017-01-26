'This must be where pies go when they die'
A dog looks over a table full of pies as they're judged during a pie baking contest at Weller Book Works in Salt Lake City's Trolley Square on Sunday. The bookstore sponsored the contest to celebrate the book "The Secret History of Twin Peaks," by Mark Frost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|14 hr
|RjosephA
|12
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|20 hr
|Lotteries Abandon...
|32,096
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Wahla
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Ramon
|28,900
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Jan 26
|Terry
|47
|Utah sucks
|Jan 26
|Terry
|17
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Jan 26
|Jacklynn
|107
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC