Think Utah's smog is bad? Timelapse video shows Beijing's major smog problem
A new 13-second video from British citizen Chas Pope shows a time-lapse of Beijing's thick haze over the course of 20 minutes. The sky starts blue and normal but soon grows gray from the haze.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|5 hr
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|156
|Volunteers of America helping young homeless me... (Dec '13)
|8 hr
|Mazda7674
|6
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|8 hr
|John L
|41
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|9 hr
|Propagandist
|34
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|9 hr
|Gail
|92
|Vote for Hillary
|Mon
|Labouj
|75
|brickstone on 33rd
|Mon
|Robb
|9
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC