Think Utah's smog is bad? Timelapse video shows Beijing's major smog problem

A new 13-second video from British citizen Chas Pope shows a time-lapse of Beijing's thick haze over the course of 20 minutes. The sky starts blue and normal but soon grows gray from the haze.

