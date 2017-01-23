'The Plat of Zion,' Salt Lake's grid system explained in new podcast
"The city's grid was designed so that you would always know exactly how far you were from its spiritual center," says producer Sam Greenspan in a new podcast from 99% Invisible that explores the Salt Lake City grid system which has remained in place since the pioneers settled in the valley. The podcast says that the famous grid system was originally designed by Joseph Smith and Brigham Young.
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|10 hr
|Cheryl
|32,093
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|10 hr
|Cindy
|106
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|10 hr
|Brad
|13
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|23 hr
|shopper
|7
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|Jan 20
|slyn
|11
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|Jan 19
|Jusmysecert
|36
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 18
|Peter T
|137
