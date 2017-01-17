The Moneyologist: Amazon accidentally sent me a $33 Bluetooth speaker - should I keep it?
This isn't as earth-shaking as questions from readers' whose relatives die without wills and other subjects you cover, but it's a bit of an ethical dilemma for us and I'm sure some other folks have wondered what to do in a similar situation. We often order things from Amazon.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Arlene carlson
|12
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|Jan 20
|slyn
|11
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|Jan 19
|Jusmysecert
|36
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 18
|Peter T
|137
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Jan 18
|token
|46
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Jan 18
|Pam
|6
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|Jan 18
|Labaron
|32
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC