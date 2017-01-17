The Moneyologist: Amazon accidentally...

The Moneyologist: Amazon accidentally sent me a $33 Bluetooth speaker - should I keep it?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

This isn't as earth-shaking as questions from readers' whose relatives die without wills and other subjects you cover, but it's a bit of an ethical dilemma for us and I'm sure some other folks have wondered what to do in a similar situation. We often order things from Amazon.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) Sat Arlene carlson 12
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) Jan 20 slyn 11
a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11) Jan 19 Jusmysecert 36
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Jan 18 Peter T 137
More Problems with the Book of Mormon Jan 18 token 46
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Jan 18 Pam 6
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) Jan 18 Labaron 32
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Salt Lake County was issued at January 22 at 2:56PM MST

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,571 • Total comments across all topics: 278,153,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC