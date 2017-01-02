The future of big trucks will trade diesel for hydrogen fuel soon
A local trucking company named 'TFC ALWAYS' was fortunate to preorder the electric Nikola One hydrogen fueled semi big trucks when it releases in 2019. "It has the concept of a semi truck but it's nothing in which we understand today," said Mechanics Manager Jarvis Costen.
