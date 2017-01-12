The best way for locals to experience the Sundance Film Festival
As a movie lover in the state of Utah, I can't think of a better way to start the year off than with the Sundance Film Festival. Not only do we movie geeks get our first look at some of the year's most promising projects, but for 10 gloriously chilly days in January we celebrate the talent, ideas and technology that bring our favorite stories to a flickering screen in a darkened theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|2 hr
|Charlie P
|105
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|5 hr
|Premia
|6
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|8 hr
|Sammy
|44
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|8 hr
|Jusmysecert
|49
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|8 hr
|Horce
|3
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Sun
|Tyma
|42
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Jan 13
|yup
|5
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC