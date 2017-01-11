Television campaign targeting Mormon church tax status kicks off in Utah

Special to the Tribune LGBT activist Fred Karger presents a commercial that will air on television this week during a a press conference at the Hilton hotel in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. Karger said the ad campaign will encourage Mormons and ex-Mormons to come forward with information about the LDS church's business and political dealings in a forthcoming complaint to the IRS regarding their tax-exempt status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.