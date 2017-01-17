Teen rocket scientists star at Sundance's SLC opening
The Salt Lake Tribune) The 2017 Sundance Film Festival opened in Salt Lake City, with a galaxy of stars for the documentary "The Mars Generation," the first time a children's film has been featured. l-r Actors Marisa Dimperio, Alaina Bidlack, Zoe McElroy and Alyssa Carson of "The Mars Generation" a film about teens who aspire to be astronauts talk about going to Mars - a goal that may be closer than many people think - in director Michael Barnett's documentary.
