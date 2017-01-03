Suspect in bar shooting back in custody after warrant is issued
One of three people charged in connection with firing randomly at a downtown bar - narrowly missing at least one patron's head - is back in jail after a new no-bail warrant was issued. Demetrie Pete Salazar, 22, of Herriman, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail over the weekend.
