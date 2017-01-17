Sundance: Documentary takes a serious look at comedy
Oh, there are certainly a lot of laughs in CNN's eight-part documentary series, which will screen two episodes at the Sundance Film Festival. But it's really about "unique and different" people who "see the world differently," said executive producer Sean Hayes .
