Study finds recurrent hypertensive disease of pregnancy associated with early mortality

In a study to be presented Friday, Jan. 27, in the oral plenary session at 8 a.m. PST, at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine's annual meeting, The Pregnancy Meeting, researchers with University of Utah Health Sciences Center, Intermountain Healthcare and the Huntsman Cancer Institute , will present the study, Long-term mortality risk and life expectancy following recurrent hypertensive disease of pregnancy. Researchers have long determined that pregnancy can provide insight into future health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.