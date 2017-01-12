(Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Ron McBride hugs Salt Lake...
The Salt Lake Tribune) Ron McBride hugs Salt Lake NAACP Branch President Jeanetta Williams as he is announced as this year's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award recipient. The annual NAACP Martin Luther King Day luncheon was held at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
