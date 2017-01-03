(Steve Griffin / The Salt Lake Tribune) Greek Orthodox gather at...
Greek Orthodox gather at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City for the Theophany Blessing of the Water Jan. 6, 20017. Orthodox Christians celebrate the Feast of Theophany is the 12th day of Christmas and commemorates Jesus Christ's revelation as God.
