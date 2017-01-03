SLCPD: Rash of holdups, including one where victim dumped from wheelchair
Salt Lake City police responded to a rash of robberies late Wednesday, including one where three men rolled their wheelchair-using victim to a secluded spot to steal his cash. SLCPD detectives said the handicapped man was approached by three males at 5:14 p.m. at 521 S. 500 East.
