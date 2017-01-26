SLCPD: 'Just shoot me,' man demands, ...

SLCPD: 'Just shoot me,' man demands, but gets Tasered, handcuffed and jailed instead

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

He said he wanted to die. Instead, a 40-year-old man likely got the shock of his life, along with a cot at the Salt Lake County jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
More Problems with the Book of Mormon 17 hr Terry 47
Utah sucks 17 hr Terry 17
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) 17 hr Jacklynn 107
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) 21 hr Felisha 32,094
Orrin hatch Thu Trump 3
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Jan 23 Doug 8
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Jan 23 Lisa 28,899
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,948 • Total comments across all topics: 278,310,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC