Skyline haze and chilly days
Salt Lake City's skyline is obscured by the inversion Saturday. KSL-TV meteorologist Kevin Eubank said colder temperatures and hazy skies are expected over the next few days along the Wasatch Front.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Fri
|yup
|5
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Fri
|Jusmysecert
|45
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Thu
|NotPoliticallyCor...
|103
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|Thu
|The Mormon Doormen
|2
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|Thu
|Maggie
|5
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|Jan 12
|Stephanie
|35
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|Jan 12
|Dahalu
|10
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC