Skiers in West gleefully take advantage of deep snow

Skiers in West gleefully take advantage of deep snow

19 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Jenn Vernick skies down Ourzo trees while it dumps snow on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Vail, Colo. Stiff winds toppled a towering evergreen tree into an Oregon home, killing an 8-year-old girl, while blizzard conditions closed major highways and triggered a small avalanche in the Sierra Nevada on Wednesday as wet winter storms pummeled much of the West.

