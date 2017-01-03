Six FLDS members plead guilty to a mi...

Six FLDS members plead guilty to a misdemeanor in food-stamp fraud case

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) FLDS leader Lyle Jeffs speaks to a small crowd in Salt Lake City after a hearing was held at the Matheson Courthouse Wednesday, July 29, 2009 to decide on the sale of the Berry Knoll property in the United Effort Plan land trust. The Salt Lake Tribune) FLDS leader Lyle Jeffs speaks to a small crowd in Salt Lake City after a hearing was held at the Matheson Courthouse Wednesday, July 29, 2009 to decide on the sale of the Berry Knoll property in the United Effort Plan land trust.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38 40 min Repent Repent 1
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... 19 hr Pope Closet Emeritus 156
News Volunteers of America helping young homeless me... (Dec '13) 22 hr Mazda7674 6
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) 22 hr John L 41
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... 23 hr Propagandist 34
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) 23 hr Gail 92
Vote for Hillary Mon Labouj 75
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,379 • Total comments across all topics: 277,622,527

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC