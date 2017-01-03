'Sgt. Pepper' artist makes amends with message to Trump
It's a long way from the Beatles in 1967 to Donald Trump in 2017, but those are the bookends of a Salt Lake artist's career. And now, continuing to making amends for what she considers mistakes with the Beatles, she's converting her art into banners for a huge demonstration opposing Trump the day after he becomes president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|13 hr
|Sammy
|40
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Jan 7
|Evaginl
|98
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Jan 6
|Donald
|42
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|Jan 6
|Germaign
|2
|Vote for Hillary
|Jan 6
|Lester
|79
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 5
|Abigail
|157
|Volunteers of America helping young homeless me... (Dec '13)
|Jan 4
|Mazda7674
|6
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC