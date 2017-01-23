Session starts with tough talk on homelessness, states' rights
House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, came out of the gate firing away on several tough issues he wants lawmakers to address during the 45-day session of the 2017 Legislature that began Monday. "This state - and I use the word 'state' on purpose - this state has a homelessness crisis amongst us," Hughes said in his opening remarks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|9 hr
|Doug
|8
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|9 hr
|Lisa
|28,899
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|20 hr
|Cheryl
|32,093
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|20 hr
|Cindy
|106
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|20 hr
|Brad
|13
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|Jan 19
|Jusmysecert
|36
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 18
|Peter T
|137
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC