Salt Lake City to be reimbursed less than half of $7 million Simpson Ave. purchase

The Salt Lake Tribune) Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski prepares to speak to an overflow crowd and the Sugar House Community Council at the Sprague Library in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The meeting hosted city officials who addressed the proposed shelter at 653 E. Simpson Ave. that Biskupski said Tuesday could conceivably be "rethought," even if the city hasn't changed its mind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.