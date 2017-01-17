Salt Lake City Stars trade for rookie...

Salt Lake City Stars trade for rookie forward Brannen Greene

Read more: Deseret News

The Salt Lake City Stars acquired forward Brannen Greene from the Delaware 87ers in exchange for the returning player rights to guard Corey Hawkins, the Stars announced Tuesday. The 6-foot-7, 215-pound Greene is a rookie out of Kansas, who left the school after his junior season.

