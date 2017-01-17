Salt Lake City Stars trade for rookie forward Brannen Greene
The Salt Lake City Stars acquired forward Brannen Greene from the Delaware 87ers in exchange for the returning player rights to guard Corey Hawkins, the Stars announced Tuesday. The 6-foot-7, 215-pound Greene is a rookie out of Kansas, who left the school after his junior season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Mon
|Charlie P
|105
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|Mon
|Premia
|6
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Mon
|Sammy
|44
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|Jusmysecert
|49
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|Mon
|Horce
|3
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Sun
|Tyma
|42
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Jan 13
|yup
|5
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC