Salt Lake City protesters decry education secretary nominee

About 100 people - many of them teachers - recently gathered in downtown Salt Lake City to protest President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of education. Demonstrators said U.S. Secretary of Education nominee Besty DeVos' lack of public education experience makes her a poor choice for the position.

