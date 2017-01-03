Salt Lake City plans more public meet...

Salt Lake City plans more public meetings to discuss new homeless resource centers

4 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

A series of public workshops are scheduled to gather feedback on the design and community impact of four new Homeless Resource Centers that are slated to be built in Salt Lake City in the next two years. Last week Salt Lake City officials sent out a pamphlet by mail announcing the meetings, and listing key concerns from the community with answers.

