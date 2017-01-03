Salt Lake City plans more public meetings to discuss new homeless resource centers
A series of public workshops are scheduled to gather feedback on the design and community impact of four new Homeless Resource Centers that are slated to be built in Salt Lake City in the next two years. Last week Salt Lake City officials sent out a pamphlet by mail announcing the meetings, and listing key concerns from the community with answers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|1 hr
|Slyn
|7
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|6 hr
|NotPoliticallyCor...
|99
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|9 hr
|Shoal
|42
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Jan 6
|Donald
|42
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|Jan 6
|Germaign
|2
|Vote for Hillary
|Jan 6
|Lester
|79
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 5
|Abigail
|157
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC