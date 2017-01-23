Salt Lake City Eye Surgeons Promote G...

Salt Lake City Eye Surgeons Promote Glaucoma Awareness For High-Risk Individuals

Eye doctors at The Eye Institute of Utah are calling attention to risk factors that can increase the likelihood of developing glaucoma, a serious and debilitating vision condition / EINPresswire.com / -- SALT LAKE CITY, UT-- - According to the Glaucoma Research Foundation, about 3 million people in the United States are currently living with glaucoma, and that number could rise to 4.2 million by 2030. The Salt Lake City eye surgeons at The Eye Institute of Utah say that glaucoma is particularly dangerous because the disease is often asymptomatic in its earliest stages.

