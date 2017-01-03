Salt Lake City-based Tru-Cut Acquires Trade Print Finishing
Salt Lake City-Die manufacturer Tru-Cut, LLC, announced Wednesday its acquisition of Trade Print Finishing, the leading provider of print enhancements for the graphic arts industry in the Intermountain West. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
